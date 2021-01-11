Indiana St. looks for home win vs Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (3-7, 2-3) vs. Indiana State (4-6, 1-4) Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa (3-7, 2-3) vs. Indiana State (4-6, 1-4)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its sixth straight win over Northern Iowa at Hulman Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Indiana State was a 61-51 win on Feb. 3, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: Tyreke Key has averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Sycamores. Complementing Key is Jake LaRavia, who is maintaining an average of 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Austin Phyfe, who is averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have given up just 72.2 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 79.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 31.7 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Sycamores are 0-5 when they allow at least 73 points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Panthers are 0-6 when they score 71 points or fewer and 3-1 when they exceed 71.

COLD SPELL: Northern Iowa has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 71 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State gets to the line more often than any other MVC team. The Sycamores have averaged 21.7 foul shots per game this season.

