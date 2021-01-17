CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Hall lifts Loyola of…

Hall lifts Loyola of Chicago over Northern Iowa 88-46

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 8:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Tate Hall had 13 points off the bench to lead Loyola of Chicago to an 88-46 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday, the Ramblers’ eighth consecutive home victory.

Braden Norris and Cameron Krutwig each had 11 points and four assists for Loyola of Chicago (10-3, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tom Welch had 10 points.

After scoring a season-low 24 points in the first half, Northern Iowa was dominated 49-22 in the second.

Noah Carter had 11 points for the Panthers (3-10, 2-6).

Loyola of Chicago’s sweep of Northern Iowa sets up clashes that could define the MVC race. After a midweek trip to winless Valparaiso, the Ramblers play two against Bradley (3-1) next weekend and then two at Missouri State (5-1) the following weekend.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up