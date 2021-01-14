INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Groves scores 25 to…

Groves scores 25 to carry E. Washington over S. Utah 75-63

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 11:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Tanner Groves had 25 points as Eastern Washington beat Southern Utah 75-63 on Thursday night.

Jacob Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington (3-4, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Kim Aiken Jr. added 9 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

It was Eastern Washington’s first game in 26 days.

Maizen Fausett had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunderbirds (9-2, 4-1), whose nine-game win streak ended with the loss. Tevian Jones added 13 points. John Knight III had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Non-teleworking feds should reconsider commute plans in DC next week, OPM says

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up