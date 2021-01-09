INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Green carries Coastal Carolina…

Green carries Coastal Carolina over South Alabama 83-69

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Garrick Green had a career-high 28 points as Coastal Carolina topped South Alabama 83-69 on Saturday.

Tyrik Dixon had 18 points for Coastal Carolina (9-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). DeVante’ Jones added 14 points. Essam Mostafa had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Coastal Carolina posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Michael Flowers tied a season high with 29 points for the Jaguars (7-6, 1-3). Tyreke Locure added 11 points and six steals. Sam Iorio had 10 points.

The Chanticleers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Coastal Carolina defeated South Alabama 78-65 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up