CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Grant lifts Miami (Ohio)…

Grant lifts Miami (Ohio) past Bowling Green 96-77

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 8:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had a career-high 27 points as Miami (Ohio) defeated Bowling Green 96-77 on Thursday.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Miami (6-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Mekhi Lairy added 16 points and Myja White had 11 points.

The 96 points were a season best for Miami, which also registered a season-high 20 assists.

Daeqwon Plowden scored a season-high 21 points and had three blocks for the Falcons (10-5, 6-3). Justin Turner added 20 points, and Trey Diggs had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

75 years of VHA, how have its patients faired?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up