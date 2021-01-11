Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25; UConn in at No. 25

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the seventh consecutive week in the regular season.
The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes from a national media panel in the poll released Monday and the Bears had the other one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week.
Gonzaga (12-0) had two games last week and turned both into routs, beating BYU 86-69 and Portland 116-88. The Zags have won 16 straight, dating to last season.
Baylor (11-0) beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to hold at No. 2.
No. 25 Connecticut moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17.
Ohio State returned to the rankings at No. 21, while Rutgers and Florida State tumbled out from Nos. 15 and 25.
