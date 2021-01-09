CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
George Washington men’s basketball pauses activities after positive coronavirus test

Tyler Byrum | @NBCSWashington

January 9, 2021, 7:23 AM

The George Washington men’s basketball program will go on pause following a positive coronavirus test from a team staff member. Their regularly scheduled contest on Saturday at St. Bonaventure has been postponed.

The program will remain on pause until the appropriate testing and contact tracing is conducted, according to a team statement.

The status of if this pause will affect future games has yet to be determined. GW is set to host VCU on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

This pause marks the first time that the Colonials’ program has been put on hold due to their own positive test. Other games on their schedule have been postponed due to opponents having their own COVID-19 issue.

Already the team has not been in action since Jan. 3 and will go at least 10 days between games. Their Wednesday home contest vs. Massachusetts was postponed because of the curfew set in place by the D.C. mayor following the Capitol riot.

That game has not been rescheduled yet.

At this point in the season, GW has played 10 games and only need three more contests to qualify for postseason consideration. The Colonials sit at 3-7 with wins in two of their last three contests.

