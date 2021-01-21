George Mason looks for road win vs St. Joe’s

George Mason (7-6, 3-4) vs. Saint Joseph’s (1-11, 0-6) Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Mason (7-6, 3-4) vs. Saint Joseph’s (1-11, 0-6)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason looks for its third straight win over Saint Joseph’s at Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena. Saint Joseph’s’ last win at home against the Patriots came on Feb. 7, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Saint Joseph’s’ Taylor Funk has averaged 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while Jordan Hall has put up 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists. For the Patriots, Jordan Miller has averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Javon Greene has put up 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Hawks have given up only 84.2 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 87.5 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hall has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. Hall has accounted for 10 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: George Mason is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Patriots. Saint Joseph’s has 49 assists on 85 field goals (57.6 percent) over its past three outings while George Mason has assists on 36 of 87 field goals (41.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s is ranked ninth in all of Division I with an average of 76.5 possessions per game. The uptempo Hawks have pushed that total to 77.6 possessions per game over their last three games.

