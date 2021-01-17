CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Garza, No. 5 Iowa roll to 96-73 victory over Northwestern

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 8:24 PM

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 to help the Hawkeyes (12-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) win their fifth straight. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the conference lead.

Pete Nance had 16 points for Northwestern (6-6, 3-5). The Wildcats have dropped five in a row.

NO. 11 HOUSTON 75, UCF 58

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 18 points, Justin Gorham added 15 points and nine rebounds and Houston routed UCF.

Houston (11-1, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) has won four straight after a loss to Tulsa.

Jamille Reynolds scored 14 points for UCF (3-5, 1-4).

NO. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 64, WAKE FOREST 60

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 20 points to help Virginia Tech hold off Wake Forest.

Radford made 6 of 7 shots, then went 6 for 6 at the foul line in the final 45.4 seconds for the Hokies (11-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Ismael Massoud had 12 points for the Demon Deacons (3-5, 0-5).

