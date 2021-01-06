INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Garvin scores 19 to carry Nicholls State over Lamar 76-69

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 10:42 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Najee Garvin registered 19 points and eight rebounds as Nicholls State defeated Lamar 76-69 on Wednesday night.

Ty Gordon had 13 points for Nicholls State (3-5, 1-1 Southland Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Andre Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds. Pierce Spencer had nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Anderson Kopp had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-9, 1-2). Avery Sullivan added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kasen Harrison had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

