Fleming scores 16 to lead Bellarmine over Stetson 67-62

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 10:21 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — CJ Fleming registered 16 points and six rebounds as Bellarmine edged past Stetson 67-62 on Friday night.

Ethan Claycomb had 14 points and four blocks for Bellarmine (6-5, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Pedro Bradshaw added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Penn had eight rebounds.

Christiaan Jones had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Hatters (4-7, 2-3). Rob Perry added 10 points.

Chase Johnston, the Hatters’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, had five points. He made 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

