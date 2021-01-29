FDU looks to extend streak vs Bryant

Bryant (10-3, 6-2) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (3-9, 2-4) Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh…

Bryant (10-3, 6-2) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (3-9, 2-4)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Bryant. In its last six wins against the Bulldogs, Fairleigh Dickinson has won by an average of 8 points. Bryant’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, a 73-72 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Fairleigh Dickinson’s Elyjah Williams, Jahlil Jenkins and Joe Munden Jr. have collectively accounted for 47 percent of all Knights scoring this season, though that trio’s output has decreased to 23 percent over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Knights have scored 77.3 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed against non-conference competition.POTENT PETER: Peter Kiss has connected on 41.5 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson has 35 assists on 86 field goals (40.7 percent) across its past three outings while Bryant has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bryant offense has scored 89.2 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fourth among Division I teams. The Fairleigh Dickinson defense has allowed 80.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 283rd overall).

