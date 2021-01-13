FAU, FIU meet in conference play

Florida Atlantic (5-6, 0-2) vs. Florida International (8-4, 2-2) Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic (5-6, 0-2) vs. Florida International (8-4, 2-2)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Florida Atlantic faces Florida International. Each team is coming off of a road loss on Saturday. Florida International lost 67-56 to Middle Tennessee, while Florida Atlantic came up short in a 64-55 game at Old Dominion.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Radshad Davis, Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jailyn Ingram has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Florida Atlantic field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Atlantic is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Florida Atlantic has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 73 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a team has made 11.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.