Falko leads Gardner-Webb over Campbell 85-70

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 6:09 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jacob Falko had 17 points to lead five Gardner-Webb players in double figures as the Runnin’ Bulldogs topped Campbell 85-70 on Tuesday.

Jamaine Mann and D’Maurian Williams added 14 points apiece for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-6, 2-2 Big South). Jaheam Cornwall chipped in 13 points, and Kareem Reid had 11. Mann also had eight rebounds, while Williams posted six rebounds.

Messiah Thompson had 18 points for the Fighting Camels. Jesus Carralero added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Whitfield had 11 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Fighting Camels with the win. Campbell defeated Gardner-Webb 70-61 on Monday.

