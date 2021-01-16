CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Edwards scores 21 to lift Pepperdine past Portland 80-65

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 9:26 PM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kessler Edwards had 21 points as Pepperdine defeated Portland 80-65 on Saturday.

Kene Chukwuka had 14 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (5-6, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Darryl Polk Jr. added six rebounds. Colbey Ross had four points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Eddie Davis had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Pilots (6-7, 0-4), whose losing streak reached five games. Latrell Jones added 15 points and six rebounds. Mike Henn had 14 points.

