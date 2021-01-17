INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Edler-Davis scores 22, CSU…

Edler-Davis scores 22, CSU Bakersfield beats Hawaii 83-72

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 2:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Edler-Davis had 22 points and seven rebounds to help CSU Bakersfield beat Hawaii 83-72 on Saturday night for the Roadrunners’ fifth win in a row.

Edler-Davis made 7 of 11 from the field, 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Taze Moore added 16 points and Shaun Williams and Shawn Stith scored 11 apiece for Bakersfield (9-4, 5-1 Big West).

Justin Webster led Hawaii (3-3, 1-3) with 23 points and James Jean-Marie scored 14.

CSUB also beat the Rainbow Warriors 60-55 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up