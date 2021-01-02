E. Michigan looks to end streak vs Kent State

Kent State (3-2, 0-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (2-3, 0-2) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent…

Kent State (3-2, 0-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (2-3, 0-2)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State looks to extend Eastern Michigan’s conference losing streak to six games. Eastern Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Central Michigan Chippewas 67-63 on Feb. 29, 2020. Kent State fell short in a 66-62 game at Akron on Friday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ty Groce, Yeikson Montero, Bryce McBride, Miles Gibson and Drew Lowder have collectively accounted for 76 percent of Eastern Michigan’s scoring this season. For Kent State, Danny Pippen, Mike Nuga and Justyn Hamilton have scored 60 percent of the team’s points this season.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 30 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Flashes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Eastern Michigan has 36 assists on 84 field goals (42.9 percent) across its past three contests while Kent State has assists on 50 of 90 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Kent State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.5 percent, the sixth-best mark in the country. Eastern Michigan has allowed opponents to shoot 47.7 percent from the field through five games (ranked 302nd).

