De’Von Cooper scores 19; Morehead St. beats Murray St. 61-56

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 8:02 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — De’Von Cooper registered 19 points and six rebounds as Morehead State narrowly defeated Murray State 61-56 on Saturday.

Ta’lon Cooper added 12 points for Morehead State (5-6, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. LJ Bryan chipped in 10 points. James Baker, Jr. had seven rebounds.

Tevin Brown had 17 points for the Racers (4-5, 1-3). Demond Robinson added eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

