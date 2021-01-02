CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Curry scores 27 to carry Old Dominion over FIU 71-66

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:21 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Malik Curry had 27 points as Old Dominion narrowly defeated Florida International 71-66 on Saturday.

Curry came up with five steals but turned it over eight times.

A.J. Oliver II had 14 points for Old Dominion (5-3, 1-1 Conference USA).

Florida International totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Radshad Davis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (7-3, 1-1). Eric Lovett added 11 points. Antonio Daye, Jr. had five steals but turned it over eight times.

The Monarchs leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Florida International defeated Old Dominion 82-67 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

