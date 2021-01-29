CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Crowe lifts Cal Poly past CS Northridge 76-70

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 10:32 PM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Mark Crowe scored a season-high 21 points as Cal Poly broke its eight-game losing streak, topping Cal State Northridge 76-70 on Friday. Alimamy Koroma added 20 points for the Mustangs. Koroma also had nine rebounds.

Colby Rogers had 15 points for Cal Poly (3-10, 1-6 Big West Conference). Keith Smith added eight assists.

TJ Starks had 19 points for the Matadors (5-7, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Darius Brown II added 18 points. Vante Hendrix had six rebounds.

