Coupet scores 26, leads UALR over Texas-Arlington 75-62

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 10:51 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Ben Coupet Jr. scored 26 points, Ruot Monyyong had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Arkansas-Little Rock beat Texas-Arlington 75-62 on Saturday.

It was the 10th straight home victory for UALR (6-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Coupet was 7 of 9 from the floor and made six 3-pointers. Marko Andric added 13 points and Nikola Maric had 12 for the Trojans, who shot 56% (23 of 41) from the floor.

Shahada Wells made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for UTA (4-6, 0-2). Sam Griffin added 18 points.

