Cleveland lifts NC A&T past Carver College 112-46

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 8:08 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr. came off the bench to score 17 points to lead North Carolina A&T to a 112-46 win over Carver College on Saturday.

Darus Maddox had 16 points for North Carolina A&T (6-9). Kwe Parker added 11 points. Kenyon Duling had 11 points.

It was the first time this season North Carolina A&T scored at least 100 points.

The Aggies hit season highs in forced turnovers (35) and steals (22).

North Carolina A&T totaled 70 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Stephon Augusta had 10 points for the Cougars, who have now lost 18 games in a row to start the season. Antwon Ferrell added nine rebounds.

