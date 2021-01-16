INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Christon leads Grambling St.…

Christon leads Grambling St. over Texas Southern 78-72

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 11:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Cameron Christon had 18 points and six rebounds as Grambling State got past Texas Southern 78-72 on Saturday night.

Sarion McGee had 16 points for Grambling State (5-6, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Peyton Taylor added 11 points. Kelton Edwards had 10 points.

Galen Alexander had 17 points for Texas Southern (2-7, 0-2), which has now lost four consecutive games. John Walker III added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Justin Hopkins had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up