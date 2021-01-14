CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Chong Qui lifts Mount…

Chong Qui lifts Mount St. Mary’s over Merrimack 77-57

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui had 19 points as Mount St. Mary’s romped past Merrimack 77-57 on Thursday night.

Josh Reaves had 13 points for Mount St. Mary’s (3-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Dakota Leffew added 12 points. Nana Opoku had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Mikey Watkins had 17 points for the Warriors (1-2, 1-2). Jordan Minor added 14 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Isaacson had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up