CCU looks for home win vs Ga. State

Georgia State (6-2, 0-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (7-1, 1-0) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia State (6-2, 0-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (7-1, 1-0)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks for its fourth straight win over Georgia State at HTC Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Coastal Carolina was a 72-58 win on Jan. 13, 2018.

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgia State’s Justin Roberts, Evan Johnson and Collin Moore have collectively scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 32 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: DeVante’ Jones has accounted for 45 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 31 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Coastal Carolina has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 96.7 points while giving up 63.6.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 54 of 97 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Georgia State has assists on 63 of 101 field goals (62.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Georgia State and Coastal Carolina are ranked at the top of Division 1 in terms of scoring. The Panthers are ranked 10th in the country at 90.5 points per game while the Chanticleers are fourth with 94.3 per game.

