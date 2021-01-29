CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Campbell tops Charleston Southern 59-58

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 10:42 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 points as Campbell narrowly beat Charleston Southern 59-58 on Friday night.

Joshua Lusane had 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Campbell (9-9, 5-6 Big South Conference). Ricky Clemons added 10 points. Jordan Whitfield had seven rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 17 points for the Buccaneers (1-14, 0-11), who have now lost 11 games in a row.

