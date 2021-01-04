INAUGURATION NEWS: Region's leaders: Don't come to DC | Law enforcement gets ready | FBI warning of protests | Airbnb banning hate groups
BU looks to extend streak vs Holy Cross

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 5:30 PM

Holy Cross (0-1, 0-1) vs. Boston University (1-0, 1-0)

Case Gym, Boston; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Holy Cross. In its last five wins against the Crusaders, Boston University has won by an average of 11 points. Holy Cross’ last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2018, a 73-62 victory.

LAST SEASON: These Patriot League foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 season, with Boston University sweeping the series.

