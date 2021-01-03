Bruner, USC Upstate host Longwood

Longwood (2-8, 1-3) vs. South Carolina Upstate (1-9, 1-3) G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Longwood (2-8, 1-3) vs. South Carolina Upstate (1-9, 1-3)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Justin Hill and Longwood will face Tommy Bruner and South Carolina Upstate. The freshman Hill is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games. Bruner, a sophomore, is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Bruner has averaged 13.8 points and 4.9 assists to lead the charge for the Spartans. Complementing Bruner is Bryson Mozone, who is maintaining an average of 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Lancers are led by Hill, who is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lancers have allowed just 66 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 78 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bruner has directly created 46 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 26 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 62: Longwood is 0-8 when it allows at least 62 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

COMING UP SHORT: Longwood has dropped its last five road games, scoring 61.6 points and allowing 73.6 points during those contests. South Carolina Upstate has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.6 points while giving up 90.2.

LAST FIVE: Longwood has scored 67.6 points and allowed 74.4 points over its last five games. South Carolina Upstate has managed 61.2 points and given up 73.2 over its last five.

