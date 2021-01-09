INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Brown scores 37 to…

Brown scores 37 to carry The Citadel past Chattanooga 92-87

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 4:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had a career-high 37 points plus 13 rebounds as The Citadel stretched its season-opening winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Chattanooga 92-87 on Saturday.

Brown shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and shot 10 for 12 from the line.

Kaiden Rice had 21 points and six rebounds for The Citadel (8-0, 1-0 Southern Conference). Fletcher Abee added 16 points. Stephen Clark had eight points, five blocks and four assists.

Chattanooga scored 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Stefan Kenic had 19 points for the Mocs (10-3, 1-3). Jamaal Walker added 17 points. Josh Ayeni had 17 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up