Broadway Jr. leads Cent. Michigan past E. Michigan 75-64

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 7:36 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich (AP) — Travon Broadway Jr. had a career-high 25 points with five steals as Central Michigan topped Eastern Michigan 75-64 on Saturday.

Meikkel Murray had 17 points and six rebounds for Central Michigan (6-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Ralph Bissainthe added seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Yeikson Montero had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles (4-5, 1-4). Miles Gibson added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Morgan and Ty Grace scored 10 points each.

Bryce McBride, the Eagles leading scorer at 14 points per game, scored 5 on 1-of-12 shooting.

The Chippewas scored 27 points off 19 Eastern Michigan turnovers.

