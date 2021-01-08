INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Bohannon leads Youngstown St. past Wright St. 74-72

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 10:01 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Naz Bohannon had 28 points and fed Garrett Covington for the buzzer-beating layup as Youngstown State narrowly beat Wright St. 74-72 on Friday night.

Michael Akuchie had 12 points and nine rebounds for Youngstown State (6-4, 3-4 Horizon League). Covington added 12 points.

Tanner Holden had 17 points and six rebounds for the Raiders (7-3, 5-2). Tim Finke added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Calvin had 13 points.

