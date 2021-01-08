INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Bishop lifts Montana St.…

Bishop lifts Montana St. past Northern Colorado 79-67

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 12:04 AM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Xavier Bishop tied his career high with 28 points as Montana State rallied in the second half to beat Northern Colorado 79-67 on Thursday night in its Big Sky opener.

Jubrile Belo had 16 points and seven rebounds for Montana State (4-3). Amin Adamu added 10 points.

Matt Johnson II had 20 points for the Bears (5-5, 2-3). Bodie Hume added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Daylen Kountz had 12 points.

Northern Colorado led 60-52 midway through the second half when Bishop hit a jump shot that sparked a 17-0 surge that had the Bobcats in control 71-60 with 3:49 to play. Bishop added seven rebounds and five assists.

