CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Big 2nd half fuels…

Big 2nd half fuels CCSU over St. Francis (Pa.) 85-77

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 7:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Myles Baker tied his career high with a season-high 24 points as Central Connecticut defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 85-77 on Sunday.

Tre Mitchell scored 16 of his 19 points, also matching a career high, in the second half when Central Connecticut (4-10, 4-7 Northeast Conference) scored 51 to break open a one-point game. Baker and Mitchell each made four 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils snapped their five-game road losing streak. Stephane Ayangma added eight points and seven rebounds. Jamir Reed had eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

Maxwell Land had 16 points for the Red Flash (5-10, 4-7). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 14 points. Bryce Laskey had 13 points, Marlon Hargis 12 and Myles Thompson 11.

St. Francis defeated Central Connecticut 62-59 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up