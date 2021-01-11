BG looks for home win vs Ball State

Ball State (4-5, 2-2) vs. Bowling Green (9-2, 5-0) Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ball State (4-5, 2-2) vs. Bowling Green (9-2, 5-0)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks for its fourth straight win over Ball State at Stroh Center. The last victory for the Cardinals at Bowling Green was a 72-64 win on Feb. 2, 2016.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 54 percent of Bowling Green’s scoring this season. For Ball State, K.J. Walton, Ishmael El-Amin, Brachen Hazen and Zach Gunn have combined to account for 66 percent of all Ball State scoring.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Falcons have allowed only 65.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 80 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Turner has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last five games. Turner has 35 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 8-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-2 when fewer than four Falcons players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cardinals have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has 51 assists on 100 field goals (51 percent) across its past three contests while Ball State has assists on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green is ranked first among MAC teams with an average of 83.7 points per game.

