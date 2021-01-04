Ball State looks to sweep W. Michigan

Western Michigan (2-6, 1-2) vs. Ball State (4-4, 2-1) John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan (2-6, 1-2) vs. Ball State (4-4, 2-1)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State goes for the season sweep over Western Michigan after winning the previous matchup in Kalamazoo. The teams last met on Dec. 22, when the Cardinals shot 51.8 percent from the field while holding Western Michigan to just 44.2 percent en route to a 76-68 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ball State’s K.J. Walton has averaged 17.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 16 points and four assists. For the Broncos, B. Artis White has averaged 15.5 points while Greg Lee has put up 10 points and 7.6 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cardinals have scored 74.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.BRILLIANT B. ARTIS: White has connected on 39.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Western Michigan is 0-6 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cards have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Broncos. Ball State has 38 assists on 76 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three matchups while Western Michigan has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Western Michigan has held opposing teams to 41 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAC teams.

