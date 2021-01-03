CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Allick carries Kansas City over North Dakota 77-53

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 6:54 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Josiah Allick had 23 points as UM Kansas City easily beat North Dakota 77-53 on Sunday.

Brandon McKissic had 17 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (5-6, 1-1 Summit League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Demarius Pitts added 15 points. Zion Williams had 10 points.

Filip Rebraca had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (2-9, 2-3). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 13 points.

Caleb Nero, the Fighting Hawks’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

The Roos evened the season series against the Fighting Hawks with the win. North Dakota defeated UM Kansas City 52-45 Saturday.

