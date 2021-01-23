CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Allegri carries UNC Greensboro over Chattanooga 74-66

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 2:41 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Angelo Allegri had 17 points as UNC Greensboro topped Chattanooga 74-66 on Saturday.

Jarrett Hensley had 12 points for UNC Greensboro (10-5, 5-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Kaleb Hunter added 10 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Miller had six rebounds.

Darius Banks had 18 points for the Mocs (12-5, 3-5). David Jean-Baptiste added 13 points. Malachi Smith had 12 points and six rebounds.

