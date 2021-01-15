Alcorn State looks for home win vs MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (0-10, 0-2) vs. Alcorn State (0-6, 0-1) David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its fifth straight win over Mississippi Valley State at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The last victory for the Delta Devils at Alcorn State was an 84-77 win on Jan. 14, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyree Corbett, Troymain Crosby, Kurk Lee and Byron Joshua have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.CLUTCH CALEB: Caleb Hunter has connected on 27.5 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 55.7 points, while allowing 99.6 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Delta Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Alcorn State has 29 assists on 69 field goals (42 percent) over its previous three outings while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 30 of 53 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State attempts more free throws per game than any other SWAC team. The Braves have averaged 22.5 free throws per game this season.

