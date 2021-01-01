CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Adamu lifts Montana State…

Adamu lifts Montana State over Montana-Western 96-67

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 6:33 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Montana State to a 96-67 win over Montana-Western on Friday.

Jubrile Belo had 19 points for Montana State (3-3). Xavier Bishop added 12 points and Nick Gazelas had 11 points.

Jamal Stephenson had 18 points for the Bulldogs. Tanner Haverfield added 14 points and Max Clark had 13 points.

___

___

