Abmas scores 34 to lead Oral Roberts over Denver 88-84

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 5:50 PM

DENVER (AP) — Max Abmas scored 34 points, reaching 30-plus for the third time this season, and Oral Roberts edged past Denver 88-84 on Friday.

Abmas was 13 of 30 from the field, including 2 of 8 behind the arc, and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in 40 minutes. The sophomore also had 33 points in a loss to Oklahoma State and 37 against Omaha.

RJ Glasper had 14 points for Oral Roberts (7-6, 4-1 Summit League). DeShang Weaver added 12 points, and Kevin Obanor had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Denver scored 45 first-half points, a season high.

Jase Townsend had 27 points for the Pioneers (1-9, 0-3), who have now lost nine straight games. Sam Hines Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Moenkhaus had 12 points.

