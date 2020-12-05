CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games

No. 6 Mississippi State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland vs. Coppin State, cancelled

No. 21 Missouri State vs. Tulsa, cancelled

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 23 Iowa State, Noon

No. 2 Stanford vs. Washington, postponed.

No. 3 UConn at Seton Hall, postponed

No. 4 Baylor at No. 16 Arkansas, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. UT-Martin, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 3 p.m.

No. 8 NC State vs Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA at Arizona State, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon vs. Utah, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Indiana, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 25 Texas, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Northwestern vs. Bradley, cancelled.

No. 17 Oregon State vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Gonzaga vs. South Dakota State, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Ohio State vs. Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m.

No. 20 DePaul vs. Xavier, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Syracuse vs Penn State, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up