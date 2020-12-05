Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

The Associated Press

All Times EST Saturday’s Games

No. 6 Mississippi State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland vs. Coppin State, cancelled

No. 21 Missouri State vs. Tulsa, cancelled

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 23 Iowa State, Noon

No. 2 Stanford vs. Washington, postponed.

No. 3 UConn at Seton Hall, postponed

No. 4 Baylor at No. 16 Arkansas, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. UT-Martin, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 3 p.m.

No. 8 NC State vs Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA at Arizona State, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon vs. Utah, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Indiana, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 25 Texas, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Northwestern vs. Bradley, cancelled.

No. 17 Oregon State vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Gonzaga vs. South Dakota State, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Ohio State vs. Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m.

No. 20 DePaul vs. Xavier, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Syracuse vs Penn State, 2 p.m.

