Keyontae Johnson following commands, was in reported medically-induced coma

Tyler Byrum | @NBCSWashington

December 14, 2020, 5:37 PM

originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Florida men’s basketball player Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition after collapsing during a game over the weekend, the Florida Gators said in a statement. At one point, Johnson was put in a medically-induced coma, his grandfather told USA TODAY

The Norfolk, Va. native fell during a stoppage in the Gators game Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahasse, Fla. Right before he collapsed, Johnson had just completed an alley-oop dunk that forced Florida State to take a timeout. The forward was taken out on a stretcher to a nearby hospital. 

He was transferred from Tallahassee Memorial hospital to UF Health in Gainsville on Monday.  

Monday morning, Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA TODAY Sports that Johnson was in a medically induced coma. His doctors hoped to bring him out of the coma later in the day.

“He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma,” DeJarnett told USA TODAY Sports. “They put him on medication to keep him sedated.”

The Associated Press reported that Johnson was one of several individuals within the program that tested positive for coronavirus in the summer. It is unclear if his condition is related to the virus. COVID-19 has been known to lead to a heart infection known as myocarditis that was seen in several athletes. 

The team is unable to comment on his condition in relation to the coronavirus due to privacy laws. 

Johnson had declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and was considered to be a borderline first-round prospect. He decided, though, to return for his junior season with Florida and was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year. NBC Sports Washington ranks him 17th in a way-too-early look at the 2021 NBA Draft

