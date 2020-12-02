CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » COVID-19 forces George Mason…

COVID-19 forces George Mason to postpone basketball games

Dave Johnson

December 2, 2020, 10:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The George Mason University men’s basketball season is now on hold because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

In a statement the school said it is pausing all men’s basketball activities after a positive test result was detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing.

The testing is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

Mason’s game against the University of Maryland scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

The Patriots last game was a win over Howard University last Saturday in the Paradise Jam tournament that was played at the D.C. Convention Center.

The university is also delaying the reopening of the Hylton Center for indoor, in-person performances until spring 2021. Read more about that here.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up