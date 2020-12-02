COVID-19 forces George Mason to postpone basketball games

George Mason University has decided to pause its men’s basketball activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Mason’s game against the University of Maryland scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

The George Mason University men’s basketball season is now on hold because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

In a statement the school said it is pausing all men’s basketball activities after a positive test result was detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing.

The testing is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

Mason’s game against the University of Maryland scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

The Patriots last game was a win over Howard University last Saturday in the Paradise Jam tournament that was played at the D.C. Convention Center.

The university is also delaying the reopening of the Hylton Center for indoor, in-person performances until spring 2021. Read more about that here.