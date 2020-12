The Associated Press

All Times EST Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor vs. Washington, at T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev., 6 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky vs. Richmond, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Texas Tech vs. No. 17 Houston, 5:30 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona State vs. Houston Baptist, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio State vs. UMass Lowell, 4 p.m.

No. 24 Rutgers vs. Hofstra, 4 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan vs. Oakland 6 p.m.

