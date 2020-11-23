HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Black coaches to honor John Thompson by wearing towel over shoulder this week

Ryan Wormeli | @NBCSWashington

November 23, 2020, 7:30 PM

The death of the legendary John Thompson Jr., just days before the longtime Georgetown coach’s 79th birthday, shocked the college basketball world in August.

Thompson is a titanic figure in the landscape of college basketball, both on the court as a brilliant coach who won the NCAA Tournament in 1984, and off the court as a crusader for the rights of African-American players and coaches.

Thompson was known for draping a towel over his shoulder when coaching, and as a tribute to his memory, a number of Black coaches will be doing the same during the opening week of the college basketball season. 

According to ESPN, multiple coaches are planning to honor Thompson by wearing a towel over their shoulder for the entire 2020-21 season.

In an upcoming memoir about his life, Thompson said he started wearing the towel as a tribute to his mother who wore one over her shoulder when she worked in the kitchen.

