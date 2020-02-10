The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1 2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2 3. Oregon 22-2 697 3 4. NC State 22-1 624 7 5. UConn 20-2 622 4 6. Mississippi St. 22-3 605 8 7. UCLA 21-2 576 10 8. Stanford 21-3 547 6 9. Louisville 21-3 506 5 10. Maryland 20-4 450 13 11. Oregon St. 19-5 428 9 12. Arizona 19-4 426 12 13. DePaul 22-3 382 14 14. Florida St. 20-4 368 17 15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11 16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16 17. Iowa 20-4 243 20 18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15 19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21 20. Indiana 19-6 176 18 21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22 22. Arizona St. 16-8 128 19 23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25 24. Missouri St. 20-3 106 24 25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23

Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.

