The Associated Press

Monday 1. South Carolina (19-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday. 2. Baylor (17-1) did not play. Next: vs.…

Monday

1. South Carolina (19-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.

2. Baylor (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Tuesday.

3. Oregon (17-2) did not play. Next: at Utah, Thursday.

4. UConn (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Thursday.

5. Louisville (20-1) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Thursday.

6. Stanford (18-2) did not play. Next: at Washington, Friday.

7. N.C. State (19-1) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

8. UCLA (18-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Arizona, Friday.

9. Mississippi State (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Thursday.

10. Oregon State (16-4) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Thursday.

11. DePaul (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Friday.

12. Gonzaga (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.

13. Kentucky (16-3) beat Auburn 68-61. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.

14. Florida State (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Thursday.

15. Texas A&M (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.

16. Arizona (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Friday.

17. Maryland (16-4) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

18. Iowa (17-3) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Thursday.

19. Arizona State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.

20. Indiana (16-5) beat Minnesota 65-52. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Thursday.

21. South Dakota (19-2) did not play. Next: at Omaha, Wednesday.

22. Tennessee (16-4) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Thursday.

23. Northwestern (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Thursday.

24. Missouri State (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley, Friday.

25. Arkansas (16-4) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.