Little Rock looks for home win vs UTA

Texas-Arlington (5-9, 1-2) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (9-5, 3-0) Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas-Arlington (5-9, 1-2) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (9-5, 3-0)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock looks for its fourth straight win over Texas-Arlington at Jack Stephens Center. The last victory for the Mavericks at Arkansas-Little Rock was a 75-68 win on Jan. 24, 2015.

LEADING THE WAY: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell has averaged 18.9 points, 4.4 assists and two steals while Ruot Monyyong has put up 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Mavericks, David Azore has averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while Brian Warren has put up 13.7 points.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Mavericks have scored 68.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 65.6 per game they managed over nine non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Warren has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Texas-Arlington is 0-7 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Arkansas-Little Rock is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Arkansas-Little Rock has an assist on 47 of 77 field goals (61 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas-Arlington has assists on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington as a team has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.