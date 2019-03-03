202
Home » NCAA Basketball » 3-seed Maryland women rout…

3-seed Maryland women rout Radford, advances to 2nd round

By Rob Woodfork March 23, 2019 1:03 pm 03/23/2019 01:03pm
3 Shares
FILE - In this March 10, 2019, file photo, Maryland head coach Brenda Frese yells to her team as they play against the Iowa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference women's tournament, in Indianapolis. There's no such thing as one and done in the NCAA Tournament for Maryland coach Brenda Frese, whose Terrapins are 15-0 in first-round games heading into Saturday's opener against Radford. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Maryland opened their run in the NCAA women’s tournament in impressive fashion, as the 3-seed Terrapins cruised to a 73-51 victory over 14-seed Radford to advance to the second round.

Maryland led throughout, opening the game on a 14-2 run and holding Radford to 30 percent shooting for the game.

Freshman Taylor Mikesell led Maryland with 16 points and six assists, and Kaila Charles added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Maryland, now 15-0 in tournament openers under coach Brenda Frese, will face the winner of the game between UCLA and Tennessee.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Terps basketball women's ncaa tournament
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!