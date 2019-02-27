Xavier looks to extend streak vs St. John’s

Xavier (15-13, 7-8) vs. St. John’s (20-8, 8-7) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over St. John’s. Xavier has…

Xavier (15-13, 7-8) vs. St. John’s (20-8, 8-7)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over St. John’s. Xavier has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Red Storm. St. John’s’ last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2015, a 58-57 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: St. John’s’ Shamorie Ponds has averaged 19.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists while LJ Figueroa has put up 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals. For the Musketeers, Naji Marshall has averaged 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while Paul Scruggs has put up 12 points and 4.9 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marshall has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Xavier is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 15-7 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: St. John’s has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 69.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. John’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the country. The Xavier defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

